Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.61 or 0.00013048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $99.15 million and $3.52 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00025771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017258 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001115 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,623.64 or 0.99968431 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.55647542 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,749,791.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.