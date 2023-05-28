Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in May

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 181.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Wacker Chemie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.14.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

OTCMKTS WKCMF traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.10. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.10.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.