Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 465 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.16 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.