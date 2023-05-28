Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 718,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 320,817 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,910,000 after acquiring an additional 293,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 282.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 323,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,291,000 after acquiring an additional 238,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,727,000 after acquiring an additional 225,560 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $190.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.65%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

