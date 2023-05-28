Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.3 %

ABNB opened at $106.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $144.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Cowen raised their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,111,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,829,618 shares of company stock worth $216,381,741. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

