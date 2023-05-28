Wade G W & Inc. Has $420,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $468.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.41. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $478.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

