Wade G W & Inc. Has $511,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $244.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.82 and a 200-day moving average of $291.23.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.38.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

