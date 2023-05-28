Wade G W & Inc. Invests $222,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.68.

C opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

