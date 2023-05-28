Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 235 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX opened at $489.67 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $492.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $420.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

