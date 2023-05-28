Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 289 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.1 %

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

