Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $107.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.55. Walt Disney has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883,859 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

