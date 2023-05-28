Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WRBY. Cowen lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered Warby Parker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.82.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

NYSE:WRBY opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.88. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. On average, analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $227,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,337,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

