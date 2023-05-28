Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

Posted by on May 28th, 2023

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WRBY. Cowen lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered Warby Parker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.82.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

NYSE:WRBY opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.88. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. On average, analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $227,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,337,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.