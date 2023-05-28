WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 120.9% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 719.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after buying an additional 904,026 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $17,862,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 2,591.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 798,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 637,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after buying an additional 516,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after buying an additional 373,748 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

