WNS (NYSE:WNS) vs. Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Critical Analysis

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of WNS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.5% of Rimini Street shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get WNS alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WNS and Rimini Street, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 1 5 0 2.83 Rimini Street 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

WNS currently has a consensus target price of $102.78, indicating a potential upside of 29.20%. Rimini Street has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.45%. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than WNS.

This table compares WNS and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 11.22% 21.68% 12.14% Rimini Street 0.02% -40.84% 8.26%

Volatility & Risk

WNS has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WNS and Rimini Street’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $1.22 billion 3.13 $137.31 million $2.72 29.25 Rimini Street $409.66 million 0.95 -$2.48 million N/A N/A

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Rimini Street.

Summary

WNS beats Rimini Street on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WNS

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments. The WNS Global BPM is delivered out of its delivery centers in China Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. The WNS Auto Claims BPM segment offers fault and non-fault repairs and legal services in relation to personal injury claims. The company was founded by Alan Stephen Dunning, David Charles Tibble and Neeraj Bhargava on February 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Rimini Street

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.