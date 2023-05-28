Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $250.00 at Mizuho

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Shares of WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.21 and its 200 day moving average is $188.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of -209.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Workday by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Workday by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Workday by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 260,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

