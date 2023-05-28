Wrapped Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $169.64 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 28th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.40 billion and approximately $169.64 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $28,138.65 or 1.00015978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 156,449 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers.

To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.”

