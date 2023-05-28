Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $119,739.96

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and $119,739.96 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,459,374,375 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,459,374,375.314106 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05232259 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $94,535.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

