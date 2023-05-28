XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XPEV. HSBC cut XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered XPeng from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Trading Up 2.4 %

XPEV opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. XPeng has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $745.28 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 132,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.