Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $13.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YMAB shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg purchased 101,740 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $981,791.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,280,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,303,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMAB opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.48% and a negative return on equity of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

