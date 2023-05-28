Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $13.13 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on May 28th, 2023

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMABGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YMAB shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg purchased 101,740 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $981,791.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,280,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,303,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of YMAB opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMABGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.48% and a negative return on equity of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.