Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Update

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yamato Stock Performance

Shares of YATRY opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. Yamato has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies and subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and Others. The Retail segment handles home delivery business for individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The Corporate segment deals with transportation business for large-scale corporate customers; operation of distribution centers; customs clearance business; and air transportation agency business.

