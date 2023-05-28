Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Update

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yamato Stock Performance
Shares of YATRY opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. Yamato has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $18.95.
About Yamato
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamato (YATRY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.