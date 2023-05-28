Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Jaiswal now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

SHOO stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

