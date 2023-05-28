ZEON (ZEON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.69 Million

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. ZEON has a total market cap of $40.69 million and $11,861.12 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZEON has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZEON

ZEON’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

