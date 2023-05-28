Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $108.00 million-$109.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.72 million.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Zuora has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Zuora

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zuora to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $174,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 36,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,606 shares of company stock worth $803,526. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,986,000,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Stories

