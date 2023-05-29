104,152 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,178 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,727,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,628,000 after purchasing an additional 508,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,461,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,064,000 after purchasing an additional 369,379 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,182,000 after purchasing an additional 195,016 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.87. 1,310,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,991. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

