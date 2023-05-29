1,222 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.93. 3,081,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,998. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.96. The firm has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.48 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

