150,000 Shares in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Purchased by Knott David M Jr

Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Abeona Therapeutics Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
