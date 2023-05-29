20,335 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Financial Partners Capital Management LLC

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pariax LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,419,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,564,805. The company has a market cap of $214.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average is $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

