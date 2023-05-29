23,366 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Purchased by Financial Partners Capital Management LLC

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,366 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,430 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,339 shares of company stock worth $3,912,289 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.80. 1,884,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,869. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.