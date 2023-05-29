3,896 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Purchased by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RFV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RFV traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,092. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.83. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $110.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.