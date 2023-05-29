500,000 Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Purchased by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,000. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 0.78% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $223,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 424,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,417. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.63. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 130.98% and a negative return on equity of 236.09%. The company had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

