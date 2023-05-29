66,248 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Purchased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 99,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

MGV traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $99.55. 119,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,123. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $107.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.50. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

