74,020 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Bought by Financial Partners Capital Management LLC

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 74,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,929,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,223 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 958.2% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,307,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,544 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,837,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,307,000 after purchasing an additional 880,490 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at about $57,777,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,428. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $112.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.49.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.