75,900 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Manchester Global Management UK Ltd

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,000. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.6% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.67. 11,521,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,324,660. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

