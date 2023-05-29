7,900 Shares in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Purchased by TradeLink Capital LLC

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida accounts for approximately 5.3% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 2,385 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $49,274.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBCF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 503,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.08. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.64%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

