797,387 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 797,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,958,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,025,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $9.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,768,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,672,879. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $262.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Several research firms recently commented on META. HSBC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $67,592.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $67,592.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.