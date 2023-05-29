9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
NMTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.18.
9 Meters Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of NMTR opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.33.
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.
