9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

NMTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.18.

9 Meters Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NMTR opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 9 Meters Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,561,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,058,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter worth $1,347,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 203,149.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,103,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,102 shares during the last quarter.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

