9,267 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Purchased by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

CBSH stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.61. 336,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,996. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

