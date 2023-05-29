A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19,725.00.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Danske raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $2.2074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $1.35. This represents a yield of 19.64%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

(Get Rating)

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.