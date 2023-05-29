A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19,725.00.
AMKBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Danske raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
