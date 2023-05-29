Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,937 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,764. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,911,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,890. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average of $106.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.