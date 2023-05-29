Acala Token (ACA) Market Capitalization Reaches $34.44 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $34.44 million and $2.90 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00026171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019320 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017563 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,692.88 or 1.00025826 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Acala Token

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,188,889 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 710,188,889 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04630322 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,459,066.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

