Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

TSE:ARE opened at C$13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$812.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.37. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.29 and a 1-year high of C$15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.07. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.7778422 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.31%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

