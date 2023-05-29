AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.32. 305,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,015. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $112.39.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,552.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

