ageas SA/NV (AGESY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.1418 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.02.

ageas SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $43.31 on Monday. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ING Group raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

