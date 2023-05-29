Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Air China Stock Performance

AICAF opened at $0.84 on Friday. Air China has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

