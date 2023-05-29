Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Down 9.9% in May

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the April 30th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYTO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 792,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,008. Altamira Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altamira Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.41% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Switzerland, Europe, and Australia. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen.

