Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,400 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 892,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on ASPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 139.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.66. 109,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,732. The company has a market cap of $97.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $17.67.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

