Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Holdings Raised by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,850,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374,999 shares during the period. Amcor comprises 2.7% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of Amcor worth $139,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,660,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 74,003 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

