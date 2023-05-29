American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 27.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 757,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 164,942 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,211,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,343 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,630,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after purchasing an additional 74,833 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 230.0% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 760,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 530,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 5.0 %

AXL stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,981. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $837.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AXL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.