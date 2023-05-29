American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $10.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.38.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $599,822. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

