American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) Insider Buys A$17,500.00 in Stock

American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR – Get Rating) insider Richard Hudson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,500.00 ($11,666.67).

The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American Rare Earths Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia and the United States. The company explores for rare earth, scandium, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship properties include the La Paz project covering an area of approximately 890 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; and Halleck Creek project situated in Wyoming, the United States.

